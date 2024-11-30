Lifebuoy Shampoo and The Citizens Foundation reunite to empower Pakistan’s girl child through education

Lifebuoy Shampoo has always been a torchbearer in leading the way for girls’ education in Pakistan. Time and again, the brand has emphasized educating the country’s girls through its various initiatives and marketing campaigns. In a country where 14 million girls are still out of school, Lifebuoy Shampoo has remained passionate about bringing Pakistan’s daughters back to the classrooms so that they can grow up to contribute to our homeland’s progress and have better, brighter futures.

In the past, Lifebuoy Shampoo has joined hands with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) on multiple occasions. The two entities have similar values and goals about making a difference and are deeply passionate about empowering girls and supporting their education. Their previous collaborations have always revolved around community outreach and empowering girls through education, with both organizations striving to tackle age-old systemic barriers such as gender inequality and access to education.

Taking this spirit forward, Lifebuoy Shampoo and TCF have come together to announce an exemplary partnership that aims to transform the lives of 7,000 girls every year across Pakistan, creating better opportunities for them and empowering them to pursue their dreams. The partnership was solidified at a special Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event today, which was both inspiring and emotional.

During the event, host Dr. Sidra Iqbal asked the girls seated in the front row what they wanted to be when they grew up. Some of the girls excitedly shared their dreams of becoming doctors, while others spoke passionately about their desire to become “ustaad” (teachers), emphasizing the value they place on education and the monumental impact a good teacher has on young minds. One girl even said, “I want to become a secret agent,” which drew a big round of applause from the audience, showing the incredible potential these girls hold and the hope they have for a brighter future.

This collaboration is a commitment to breaking the barriers that prevent girls from reaching their full potential. Lifebuoy Shampoo has long been a champion of girls’ education, as recently seen in their “Beti Parhao Mazboot Banao” campaign which called on mothers to stand by their daughters’ education. The campaign emphasized that educating a girl is not just a privilege but a vital step towards giving them a brighter future, and urged mothers to stand firm and provide the necessary support for their daughters to succeed. The initiative is a natural extension of that mission.

Through this partnership, Lifebuoy Shampoo continues its mission to empower girls by providing access to education, support, and resources. By investing in their education, Lifebuoy Shampoo and TCF are shaping a generation of young women who can dream without limits, overcome obstacles, and contribute to a brighter future for themselves and the country. The endowment fund not only supports education but creates an environment where girls can grow freely and become change-makers, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan.