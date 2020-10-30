NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record

KARACHI – A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday conducted raid at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in the wake of irregularities and misappropriation of funds.

NAB questioned institute officials, gathered relevant documents and returned after more than five hours raising doubts over financial affairs hospital.

As per the sources, the bureau officials entered the institute’s building in the second half of the day and visited several sections. Officials also inquired about different financial affairs of the institute from senior management of the NICVD.

The anti-graft watchdog initiated an inquiry two years ago over corruption allegations under Section 19 read with 27 of the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh accused the financial affairs of the NICVD. A retired person was appointed as head of the NICVD on political grounds, who was receiving Rs6.5 million salary per month but did not bother to attend the office regularly, he said in his recent press conference.

PPP condemns the raid and said its shocking move by the federal government to take over the hospital.

Senator Sherry Rehman said, NICVD is one of the best public service hospitals in Pakistan which is now being targeted; it is shocking that a hospital has been raided by NAB. Hospitals are not even attacked during wars. Has the government lost all sense?

Asia’s best hospital too under harrasment by NAB: Doctors, paramedics r shutting down all units of NICVD after NAB raid and harrasment. @nicvd_karachi admin says they provided whatever info asked for after ghost dr was terminated from NICVD. Soon after, raids. #NABgardiBundhKaro — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) October 29, 2020

She said that “Nab-gardi” was endangering peoples’ lives as the OPD and emergency sections were closed.