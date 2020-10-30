NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record
Web Desk
11:07 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record
NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record
NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record
NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record
NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record
NAB raids NICVD over irregularities, seizes record
Share

KARACHI – A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday conducted raid at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in the wake of irregularities and misappropriation of funds.

NAB questioned institute officials, gathered relevant documents and returned after more than five hours raising doubts over financial affairs hospital.

As per the sources, the bureau officials entered the institute’s building in the second half of the day and visited several sections. Officials also inquired about different financial affairs of the institute from senior management of the NICVD.

The anti-graft watchdog initiated an inquiry two years ago over corruption allegations under Section 19 read with 27 of the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh accused the financial affairs of the NICVD. A retired person was appointed as head of the NICVD on political grounds, who was receiving Rs6.5 million salary per month but did not bother to attend the office regularly, he said in his recent press conference.

PPP condemns the raid and said its shocking move by the federal government to take over the hospital.

Senator Sherry Rehman said, NICVD is one of the best public service hospitals in Pakistan which is now being targeted; it is shocking that a hospital has been raided by NAB. Hospitals are not even attacked during wars. Has the government lost all sense?

She said that “Nab-gardi” was endangering peoples’ lives as the OPD and emergency sections were closed.

More From This Category
AI demands India to stop its suppression of ...
09:02 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Pakistan expects from US an even-handed treatment ...
08:32 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
PM pays surprise visit to Islamabad hospital to ...
11:29 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Massive protests held in Islamabad against ...
10:16 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Turkey thanks Pakistan for solidarity over ...
09:38 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Key PTI minister invites PDM for dialogue before ...
08:13 PM | 30 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaniera Akram is super excited about Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir's visit to Pakistan
03:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr