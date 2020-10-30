Asim Azhar celebrates 24th birthday with friends & family

Renowned singer Asim Azhar celebrated his 24th birthday to the fullest on October 29 amongst his mother and close friends.

View this post on Instagram saalgira mubarak AA ???? Maula khush rakhein ???? A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub) on Oct 29, 2020 at 5:09am PDT

The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ crooner posted several pictures and videos from the celebration.

Sharing a photo of smiling at his musical-themed cake, Asim thanked everyone for sending in all the love and birthday wishes.

Azhar’s friends from the industry also flooded the comments section with sweet birthday messages.

Asim is one of the most popular singers in Pakistan. He has delivered numerous musical hits over the years, including ‘Tera Woh Pyar’, ‘Tum Tum’, ‘Teriyan’ and ‘Humrah’.

Here’s wishing a belated happy birthday to the rockstar!

