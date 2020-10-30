Asim Azhar celebrates 24th birthday with friends & family

11:21 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
Asim Azhar celebrates 24th birthday with friends & family
Share

Renowned singer Asim Azhar celebrated his 24th birthday to the fullest on October 29 amongst his mother and close friends. 

View this post on Instagram

saalgira mubarak AA ???? Maula khush rakhein ????

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub) on

The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ crooner posted several pictures and videos from the celebration.

Sharing a photo of smiling at his musical-themed cake, Asim thanked everyone for sending in all the love and birthday wishes.

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdulillah. ????????♥️ Thank you to each & every one of you from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys.

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on

Azhar’s friends from the industry also flooded the comments section with sweet birthday messages.

Asim is one of the most popular singers in Pakistan. He has delivered numerous musical hits over the years, including ‘Tera Woh Pyar’, ‘Tum Tum’, ‘Teriyan’ and ‘Humrah’.

Here’s wishing a belated happy birthday to the rockstar! 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' ...
10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Armeena Rana Khan lashed out at people not ...
10:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Shaniera Akram is super excited about Turkish ...
03:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's ...
02:21 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Pakistani celebs wish fans & ...
12:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Scarlett Johansson ties the knot with Colin Jost ...
12:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing an orignal song with the ...
10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr