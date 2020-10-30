Asim Azhar celebrates 24th birthday with friends & family
Renowned singer Asim Azhar celebrated his 24th birthday to the fullest on October 29 amongst his mother and close friends.
The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ crooner posted several pictures and videos from the celebration.
Sharing a photo of smiling at his musical-themed cake, Asim thanked everyone for sending in all the love and birthday wishes.
Alhamdulillah. ????????♥️ Thank you to each & every one of you from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys.
Azhar’s friends from the industry also flooded the comments section with sweet birthday messages.
Asim is one of the most popular singers in Pakistan. He has delivered numerous musical hits over the years, including ‘Tera Woh Pyar’, ‘Tum Tum’, ‘Teriyan’ and ‘Humrah’.
Here’s wishing a belated happy birthday to the rockstar!
