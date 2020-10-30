Pakistan condemns France church attack: FO
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack that was carried out inside a church in France, on Thursday.
In a statement issued, the Foreign Office said that "There is no justification for such acts of violence, in particular in places of worship".
The statement also expressed condolences and sympathizes with the bereaved families.
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead 02:16 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
NICE – At least two persons are reported to have died in a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to ...
At least two persons are reported to have died in a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to local media.
Suspect behind the attack had been arrested, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told media.
He said it appeared that the incident had been a terrorist attack on the city's Basilica of Notre Dame. I ask the people of Nice to avoid the targeted area to let the police and the emergency services work, wrote Estrosi.
