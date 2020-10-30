Sindh bans pillion riding for today to ensure security of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions
11:04 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Pillion riding has been banned for a day in the Sindh province including Karachi today (Friday).
As per the official notification, pillion riding of the motorcycle has been banned for one day to maintain law and order in Sindh including Karachi.
Mobile phone services suspended in Quetta today 10:30 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
QUETTA –The Balochistan home department has decided to suspend mobile phone services in Quetta to avoid any ...
On the other hand, the Balochistan home department has announced to suspend movie phone service in Quetta on Friday to avoid any problematic incident during Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions.
- Terrorism threat: KPK urges opposition to postpone Peshawar rally09:37 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- AI demands India to stop its suppression of dissent in IIOJK09:02 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan expects from US an even-handed treatment with respect to ...08:32 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- PM pays surprise visit to Islamabad hospital to inspect services11:29 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Death toll climbs to 12, over 400 injured as strong earthquake hits ...10:26 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Shaniera Akram is super excited about Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir's visit to Pakistan
03:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot02:21 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Pakistani celebs wish fans & followers on social ...12:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Scarlett Johansson ties the knot with Colin Jost in an intimate ...12:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020