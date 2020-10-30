Sindh bans pillion riding for today to ensure security of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions

KARACHI - Pillion riding has been banned for a day in the Sindh province including Karachi today (Friday).

As per the official notification, pillion riding of the motorcycle has been banned for one day to maintain law and order in Sindh including Karachi.

Mobile phone services suspended in Quetta today 10:30 AM | 30 Oct, 2020 QUETTA –The Balochistan home department has decided to suspend mobile phone services in Quetta to avoid any ...

On the other hand, the Balochistan home department has announced to suspend movie phone service in Quetta on Friday to avoid any problematic incident during Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions.