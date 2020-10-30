Mobile phone services suspended in Quetta today

QUETTA –The Balochistan home department has decided to suspend mobile phone services in Quetta to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) today Friday.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the cellular phone services will remain suspended in Quetta from 8:00 am till evening today.

The decision has been taken to ensure security to the people and maintain peace in the city, read the notification.

Personnel of police, frontier corps and other law enforcement agencies were deployed in Quetta and other towns and cities of the province to ensure foolproof security.

It is pertinent to mention here that Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country on today.