PITB signs agreement with UBL as Partner/Settlement bank to facilitate PayZen digital payments

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday inked an agreement with United Bank Limited (UBL) as Partner/Settlement Bank, to facilitate PayZen digital payments, in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB’s Director General (IT-Operations) Mr. Faisal Yousaf and UBL Head Digital Money & Financial Inclusion Mr. Tughral Aamir Turab Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The agreement enumerates the service standards for collection/disbursement of PayZen Customers with the Partner Bank.

PITB representatives including Additional Director General (ADG) Mr. Khurrum Mushtaq and Project Director Mr. Haroon Rasul Khokhar were present at the agreement signing ceremony. Senior management from UBL at the ceremony were, Head Institutions Mr. Faisal Hussain, Cluster Head Lahore Mr. Amman Channa, Head of Branch Banking Punjab North Mr. Zakaria Naseem Mir, Head of Operations Punjab North Mr. Kamran Ahmed Sheikh and Zonal Manager Rural Banking Mr. Muhammad Arif Naeem.

Through this partnership UBL will facilitate PITB-PayZen customers for digital collection and payments through all the digital banking channels. PITB’s PayZen platform will provide latest technological facilitations to its customers for execution of their financial transactions. This will be a new era of digital revolution, as PITB and UBL shake hands for digitalization of money movement process for public convenience.