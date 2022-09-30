PITB signs agreement with UBL as Partner/Settlement bank to facilitate PayZen digital payments

06:45 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
PITB signs agreement with UBL as Partner/Settlement bank to facilitate PayZen digital payments
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday inked an agreement with United Bank Limited (UBL) as Partner/Settlement Bank, to facilitate PayZen digital payments, in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB’s Director General (IT-Operations) Mr. Faisal Yousaf and UBL Head Digital Money & Financial Inclusion Mr. Tughral Aamir Turab Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The agreement enumerates the service standards for collection/disbursement of PayZen Customers with the Partner Bank.

PITB representatives including Additional Director General (ADG) Mr. Khurrum Mushtaq and Project Director Mr. Haroon Rasul Khokhar were present at the agreement signing ceremony. Senior management from UBL at the ceremony were, Head Institutions Mr. Faisal Hussain, Cluster Head Lahore Mr. Amman Channa, Head of Branch Banking Punjab North Mr. Zakaria Naseem Mir, Head of Operations Punjab North Mr. Kamran Ahmed Sheikh and Zonal Manager Rural Banking Mr. Muhammad Arif Naeem.

Through this partnership UBL will facilitate PITB-PayZen customers for digital collection and payments through all the digital banking channels. PITB’s PayZen platform will provide latest technological facilitations to its customers for execution of their financial transactions. This will be a new era of digital revolution, as PITB and UBL shake hands for digitalization of money movement process for public convenience. 

More From This Category
Meta invites Pakistan to marketing summit 2022
07:19 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
KSIB issues strict community guidelines to combat ...
09:34 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
With the power of all day clarity realme 9 4G ...
01:09 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
First Saudi woman to go to space next year
05:20 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Tecno launches Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan, price, ...
05:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Tecno Camon 19 Pro to be launched soon in ...
03:39 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos
05:50 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr