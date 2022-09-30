Meta invites Pakistan to marketing summit 2022

Meta, formerly known as the Facebook company, has announced to expand its annual marketing summit by adding countries from Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan.

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, and Sri Lanka are also among the countries from the region, which have been included to the annual event.

Staring from September 29, this year’s conference is being held under the theme "Where today meets tomorrow".

The summit features opening addresses by Michelle Klein, vice president of global business marketing at Meta, and Benjamin Joe, vice president for Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets.

"Our annual Summit is an exciting opportunity for people to exchange ideas and form meaningful connections with others, and to help them navigate the challenges of tomorrow," said Jordi Fornies, director for emerging markets at Meta in the Asia Pacific.

"We are excited to dive into the key trends and technologies to help businesses and communities discover opportunities for growth."