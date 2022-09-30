Meta invites Pakistan to marketing summit 2022
Share
Meta, formerly known as the Facebook company, has announced to expand its annual marketing summit by adding countries from Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan.
Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, and Sri Lanka are also among the countries from the region, which have been included to the annual event.
Staring from September 29, this year’s conference is being held under the theme "Where today meets tomorrow".
The summit features opening addresses by Michelle Klein, vice president of global business marketing at Meta, and Benjamin Joe, vice president for Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets.
"Our annual Summit is an exciting opportunity for people to exchange ideas and form meaningful connections with others, and to help them navigate the challenges of tomorrow," said Jordi Fornies, director for emerging markets at Meta in the Asia Pacific.
"We are excited to dive into the key trends and technologies to help businesses and communities discover opportunities for growth."
- PAKvENG: Pakistan set 170 runs target for England in 6th T20I09:15 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Isha Dar appointed leader of the house in Senate08:52 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan court declares 13-year-old Christian girl’s marriage as ...08:41 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on educational institution in Kabul07:29 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Meta invites Pakistan to marketing summit 202207:19 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum flaunts a dazzling transformation in new ...04:47 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos04:20 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Ranveer Singh shuts down separation rumours with Deepika Padukone03:53 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022