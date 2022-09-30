Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on educational institution in Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on an educational institution in Afghan capital city of Kabul today (Friday).

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statemet said that the government and people of Pakistan extend their profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured.

“We stand in complete solidarity with our Afghan brethren in the fight against the scourge of terrorism,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, a suicide attack at the educational institute in Dasht-e-Barchi area killed 19 people and wounded dozens.

Kabul police officials said th19 people were killed and 27 wounded. They said the attack took place at a time when an entrance exam was taking place inside the institution.