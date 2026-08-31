CSS 2026 written examination results announced

ISLAMABAD – The results of the CSS 2026 written examination have been announced, with only 2.74 percent of candidates declared successful.

According to the results, 476 candidates passed the CSS written examination, including 239 men and 237 women.

A total of 24,321 candidates applied for the CSS examination, while 17,351 appeared in at least one paper of the written examination. As many as 16,342 candidates appeared in all the papers.

The CSS 2026 written examination was conducted from February 4 to 15, 2026.

The list of successful candidates has been uploaded to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) website. The schedule for their medical examinations, psychological assessments and interviews will be announced later.

Meanwhile, 63,368 candidates applied for the CSS Multiple Choice Questions Preliminary Test (MPT), of whom 43,189 appeared for the test and 36,758 qualified.