Indian tycoon Gautam Adani exits top billionaire’s list; Check new Bloomberg Billionaires Index here

Web Desk 11:31 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Bloomberg has released Billionaires Index featuring the the world's top earners, with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani being the latest member who exits the wealthiest individuals list after slipping to the eleventh spot on the recent Index.

Bernard Arnault, the French business magnate, and owner of Louis Vitton, crossed Twitter CEO Elon Musk, for being the richest man in the world.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the list of the world’s 500 richest people based on their net worth, ranked Arnault at the top with $189 billion net worth, Elon Musk at second with $160 billion, Jeff Bezos at third with $124 billion, and Bill Gates and Warren Buffet at fourth and fifth spot with $111 billion, and $107 billion respectively.

The last five in the top 10 include Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Steve Balmer, Sergey Brin, and Carlos Slim.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani – known for being the richest Indian and Asian – exits the list as his wealth dropped by a whopping $8.21 billion in recent times.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, a firm owned by an Indian business magnate, shrunk by 10 percent daily limit to lead losses in most of the group’s stocks, reports in international media claimed.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's second richest man

Nearly a dozen firms owned by Adani Group jolted with $75 billion shock in market in wake of report by Hindenburg Research which claimed stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

