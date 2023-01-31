Indian tycoon Gautam Adani exits top billionaire’s list; Check new Bloomberg Billionaires Index here

Bloomberg has released Billionaires Index featuring the the world's top earners, with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani being the latest member who exits the wealthiest individuals list after slipping to the eleventh spot on the recent Index.
Bernard Arnault, the French business magnate, and owner of Louis Vitton, crossed Twitter CEO Elon Musk, for being the richest man in the world.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the list of the world’s 500 richest people based on their net worth, ranked Arnault at the top with $189 billion net worth, Elon Musk at second with $160 billion, Jeff Bezos at third with $124 billion, and Bill Gates and Warren Buffet at fourth and fifth spot with $111 billion, and $107 billion respectively.
The last five in the top 10 include Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Steve Balmer, Sergey Brin, and Carlos Slim.
Meanwhile, Gautam Adani – known for being the richest Indian and Asian – exits the list as his wealth dropped by a whopping $8.21 billion in recent times.
Adani Total Gas Ltd, a firm owned by an Indian business magnate, shrunk by 10 percent daily limit to lead losses in most of the group’s stocks, reports in international media claimed.
Nearly a dozen firms owned by Adani Group jolted with $75 billion shock in market in wake of report by Hindenburg Research which claimed stock manipulation and accounting fraud.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
