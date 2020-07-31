China officially announces launch of Beidou-3 Navigation System
09:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
China officially announces launch of Beidou-3 Navigation System
BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has officially announced the launch of China's Beidou-3 global navigation system.

The launch ceremony took place in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

On June 23, China successfully placed into the orbit the 55th satellite for the Beidou-3 system, which was the last one needed for the completion of the whole project.

