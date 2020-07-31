KP imposes ban on polythene bags
11:02 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
KP imposes ban on polythene bags
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to impose strict ban on the use of polythene bags.

During a KP cabinet, held in Peshawar, chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash informed that 199 cattle markets have been established across the province.

It was decided to strictly implement complete ban on usage of polythene bags across the province.

The cabinet also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Draft Act, 2020.

The cabinet approved to get a loan of more than four billion rupees for locusts control and fisheries projects.

Mahmood Khan said on the occasion that strict action against hoarders, profiteers and price hikers will ensure good governance.

