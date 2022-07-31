WATCH – Amar Khan effortlessly mimics K3G scene
Lollywood diva, Amar Khan, charms the audience's heart with her versatile roles. Besides from her abiding aura bewitching the masses, the dazzling actress-writer recently came up with another hilarious video.
Mimicking a scene from the cult classic Indian film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the actress and a friend of hers aced the dialogues.
"Our childhood fav film K3G and the funniest dialogue of all times," Khan captioned the video.
The rib-tickling video garnered thousands of views. Fans quickly jumped in and flooded the comment section with praises.
@amarkhanofficial Our childhood fav film K3g and the funniest dailogue of all times ????????⚡️????????????⚡️????????#kabhikhushikabhigam #funnyvideos #filmdailogues #k3g @Kamran Happy Bashir ♬ original sound - ＶＡＲＳＨＡ
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was released in 2001 and was an instant hit garnering an est. INR1.36 billion at the box office. The film helped launch the careers of many of the cast members, especially Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the fame of the actors soared higher. The film became a classic in cinema history accumulating international praise.
On the work front, Khan has been seen in Adnan Siddiqui's produced Dum Mastam.
