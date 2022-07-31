Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking resignation of top ECP officials
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly on Sunday passed a resolution against the top officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Reports in local media said the resolution expressed no confidence in the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and his members and demanded their immediate resignation.
The resolution, moved by Ali Abbas, demanded the chief election commissioner and other ECP members to step down from their positions while lawmakers of newly appointed government further demanded holding free and fair elections.
It stated that Imran Khan’s ouster was linked with an international conspiracy, saying that the South Asian country was plunged into a financial crisis after ‘regime change’.
The development comes a day after Imran Khan-led party decided to file a judicial reference against the chief election commissioner over his meeting with the ruling alliance.
In a party meeting, former ruling party also decided to pass resolutions in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies against the ECP officials.
PTI decides to file judicial reference against ... 09:28 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to file a ‘judicial ...
Meanwhile, former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan is in the provincial capital Lahore where he met Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for the formation of the Punjab Cabinet.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Kalimat Foundation becomes UAE’s first non-profit to secure ...06:23 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking resignation of top ECP ...05:56 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Army continues relief efforts in flood-hit regions: ISPR05:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
-
- PAKvIND: Indian women beat Pakistan by 8 wickets at Commonwealth ...04:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar takes down music video in respect of Muharram ul Haram03:44 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Syed Jibran shares his dating experience with Saba Qamar02:40 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool ...02:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022