Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking resignation of top ECP officials

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly on Sunday passed a resolution against the top officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Reports in local media said the resolution expressed no confidence in the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and his members and demanded their immediate resignation.

The resolution, moved by Ali Abbas, demanded the chief election commissioner and other ECP members to step down from their positions while lawmakers of newly appointed government further demanded holding free and fair elections.

It stated that Imran Khan’s ouster was linked with an international conspiracy, saying that the South Asian country was plunged into a financial crisis after ‘regime change’.

The development comes a day after Imran Khan-led party decided to file a judicial reference against the chief election commissioner over his meeting with the ruling alliance.

In a party meeting, former ruling party also decided to pass resolutions in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies against the ECP officials.

Meanwhile, former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan is in the provincial capital Lahore where he met Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for the formation of the Punjab Cabinet.