Amar Khan’s new video in rain goes viral

12:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Amar Khan’s new video in rain goes viral
Source: Amar Khan (Instagram)
Share

LAHORE – Amar Khan has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.

Being one of the most stylish celebrities, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor's style statement is always on point and fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to what the diva has in store.

As the monsoon spell has entered the South Asian country, celebrities are sharing their videos and photos to update their fans how they are celebrating the rains after scorching heat.

Taking to Instagram, Amar Khan also shared a video in which she is enjoying the rain in Lahore while wearing traditional dress of Shalwar Qameez. She can also be seen shaking a leg to Bollywood number “Tip Tip Barsa Pani”.

The daughter of veteran actor Fareeha Jabeen has bagged numerous roles portraying diversity and complex characters. She debuted in acting with a 2017 short film, Chashm-e-Num.

On the work front, Amar Khan starred in the popular film, Dum Mastam, released on Eid-ul-Fitr, opposite Imran Ashraf. The project scored 5.6 on IMDb Ratings.

Amar Khan feels honoured to shoot with this real ... 10:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

Lollywood diva Amar Khan has been charming her way into the audience's heart by dabbling in versatile roles. Apart from ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani enjoys rain in blue saree (See Photos)
10:39 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa dance their hearts out ...
12:21 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
Most-followed TikToker is a practicing Muslim and ...
09:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 2022
11:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Ahmed Ali Butt’s new video with Mahira Khan and ...
07:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Watch – Umair Jaswal drops new song 'Bewafa'
06:42 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan’s new video in rain goes viral
12:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr