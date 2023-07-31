‘Act of violence’: US, Iran, Afghanistan strongly condemn Bajaur suicide bombing

ISLAMABAD – The international community has denounced the explosion in northwestern Pakistan that left at least 43 people dead and hundreds injured.

Washington condemned the explosion at JUI-F convention in Bajaur district. US embassy shared a tweet, sending condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and strongly condemned the act of violence.

The tweet said such acts of terror have no place in peaceful and democratic society. It said we stand in solidarity with Pakistanis during this difficult time, and US also expressed commitment to support Islamabad’s efforts in combating menace of terrorism.

The United States Embassy in Islamabad extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic blast in Bajaur district, northwestern Pakistan. 1/3 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) July 30, 2023

Pakistan’s western neighbour Iran also slammed bombing in the convention of right-wing party.

A tweet shared by Iran’s Embassy in Pakistan said it strongly condemns the terrorist attack against JUI-F convention in Bajaur, Khar leading to the death of innocent people.

Tehran also offered condolences to the government, the Pakistani people, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and prayed for the safe recovery of the injured.

Afghan interim government, which is led by Taliban, condemned the terror attack that occurred during a workers’ convention. Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, shared a tweet, expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families affected by the blast.

Mujahid offered his prayers for the departed souls and also prayed for a swift recovery of the injured victims.

Taliban government spokesperson maintained that such attacks have no explanation while Kabul reaffirmed support to denouncing terrorism and promoting peace.