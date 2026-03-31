Ali Zafar wins defamation case; court fines Meesha Shafi Rs5m

LAHORE – A Lahore court has delivered its verdict in the long-running defamation case between singer Ali Zafar and actress Meesha Shafi, ruling in favor of Ali Zafar.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 million on Meesha Shafi.

The case originated when Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of harassment. In response, Ali Zafar filed a defamation suit in court. The Sessions Court in Lahore has now decided the case in the singer’s favor.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had also made key observations in the matter. It upheld restrictions on Meesha Shafi regarding statements on social media and rejected her plea to lift the ban. In a detailed judgment, Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad stated that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it cannot be used to harm someone’s dignity and reputation.

Following the verdict, the case has once again come into the spotlight, with mixed reactions emerging on social media.