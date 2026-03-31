Over 2 Dozen Cops suspended for missing security duty during PM’s visit

ISLAMABAD – At least two dozen police officers have been suspended for failing to show up for critical VVIP security assignments during PM’s official visit to Lahore.

The officers, entrusted with safeguarding key locations along the PM’s route, reportedly abandoned their posts, putting national security at risk.

They were assigned to high-alert positions at New Origa Centre, Main Market, and Kalma Chowk, including strategic rooftop points of multi-storey buildings, locations vital for maintaining the safety of the visiting dignitary.

The absence of these officers triggered immediate alarm within the police hierarchy. A swift inquiry confirmed a serious lapse in security arrangements, prompting senior police officials to summon the personnel to explain their dereliction of duty.

When officers failed to provide any satisfactory explanation, the police command took decisive action, suspending all 27 personnel.