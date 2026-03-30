Two decomposed bodies recovered from different areas of Karachi

KARACHI – Two mutilated bodies, believed to be several days old, were recovered from different areas of the city, with one found with hands and feet tied.

According to details, a burnt and decomposed body of a man, with hands and feet chained, was recovered from a stream near Banaras Bridge. Police reached the scene, collected evidence, and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

SHO Site A, Inspector Shabbir Khattak, said the body appeared to have been carried by water from another area. The identity of the deceased could not be established immediately.

He added that the body was estimated to be 3 to 4 days old and had decomposed due to prolonged exposure to water. Efforts were made to identify the victim through the police search app, but no success was achieved.

Police said the victim appeared to be around 35 years old, and the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem. The body has been placed in a morgue to trace the heirs.

In a separate incident, another decomposed body was recovered from an underground water tank of an under-construction house in the Sharafi Goth area. Police shifted the body to Jinnah Hospital after completing legal procedures.

SHO Sharafi Goth, Inspector Imtiaz Niazi, said residents informed police after noticing a foul smell from the underground tank at a house in Hussain Shaheed Society near Korangi Murtaza Chowrangi.

With the help of Edhi volunteers, police retrieved the body and moved it to the hospital. The deceased could not be identified immediately but was estimated to be around 40 years old.

Police said initial findings suggest the body was more than 15 days old, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. The body has been shifted to the morgue, and further investigation is underway.