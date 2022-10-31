Hiba Bukhari steals the show with latest pictures

Hiba Bukhari steals the show with latest pictures
Source: Hiba Bukhari (Instagram)
Pakistani TV's talented actress Hiba Bukhari has been the centre of attention for quite some time now due to her sartorial choices.

While the Thori Si Wafa actress is lauded for her diverse characters in Pehchaan and Mere Humnasheen, Bukhari keeps her fans on their toes with her equally interesting personal life. Despite her grandeur and stardom, Bukhari proved to be a ride-or-die friend as well.

The Ramz-e-Ishq actress was recently spotted at the wedding of her friend wearing exquisite dresses. She stole hearts of millions of people with her latest pictures.

The Fitoor star opted for a stunning yet understated look to attend the wedding ceremony. Clad in a peachy-hued gown with her hair flowing down, Bukhari complemented the look with minimal makeup.

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

