Gen Bajwa, Zalmay Khalilzad discuss regional security, Afghan situation
ISLAMABAD – Zalmay Khalilzad, former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, called on Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Friday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation came under discussion at the meeting.
The ISPR said that cooperation in different fields in Afghanistan was also discussed at the meeting. During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa called for international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Also, General Bajwa thanked Khalilzad for participating in the Islamabad Security Dialogue since he had been one of the prominent speakers at the event.
On this occasion, Khalilzad praised Pakistan for its role in regional stability. He assured the army chief that he would play his role to strengthen diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at every level.
Pakistani TV anchor Jasmeen Manzoor also shared some information about the meeting through a tweet.
Mr Zalmay Khalilzad, ex US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and a prominent guest speaker at Islamabad Security Dialogue called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ today.
