Pakistan

Pakistan's ruling alliance decides to boycott CJP Bandial-led bench hearing elections case

Web Desk 07:30 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Pakistan’s ruling alliance decides to boycott CJP Bandial-led bench hearing elections case
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to boycott a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing a petition filed by the PTI regarding delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and MQM-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui attended the huddle through the video link.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and attorney general for Pakistan were also present in the meeting.

Reports said Nawaz Sharif pitched a proposal regarding boycott of the three-member bench of the apex court. The suggestion was approved the PDM leaders.  

The PDM’s meeting cam a day after the country’s top court dismissed a petition of the ruling alliance over the formation of a full court bench in elections to delay the case.

In light of the recent verdict, PML-N and allies are questioning the judiciary for interpreting cases in line with to PTI chief Imran Khan’s demands.

Earlier, the ruling party demanded the formation of a full court to decide the matter while some key members criticised top judges, including the Chief Justice for their alleged impartiality.

On Friday, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif questioned the proceedings of the Supreme Court and called for a full court in elections case.

Elections case: Nawaz Sharif voices distrust on CJP Bandial-led bench, demands full bench hearing

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan reports more deaths in stampede at free ration distribution amid record high inflation

05:15 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Court restricts Punjab’s caretaker govt to hand over state lands to Pakistan Army for farming

01:31 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Pakistan’s Finance Minister confirms rollover of $2bn Chinese loan amid IMF uncertainty

10:23 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Pakistan, China all set to reopen Khunjerab Pass border after three years

09:49 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days

09:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Elections case: Nawaz Sharif voices distrust on CJP Bandial-led bench, demands full bench hearing

08:55 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

