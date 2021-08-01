PAKvWI: Rain frustrates Pakistan's bid to win West Indies T20I series

PROVIDENCE – Pakistan's hopes to win the T20I series against West Indies were shattered on Sunday when the third match at the National Stadium in Guyana was disrupted by rain after a lapse of just 1.5 overs.

The match ended in no result. This was the second match that had to be abandoned after the first T20I fixture was washed out July 28. Pakistan leads the series 1-0. West Indian batsmen Andre Fletcher (14) and Chris Gayle (1) had hit 15 runs when the match was disrupted.

Earlier, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bat first. The toss was delayed due to rain and the entire square was under covers.

On Saturday, Hafeez’s economical spell set Men in Green on track to win the second match against West Indies but they took it to the last over to win it by just seven runs. Chasing the 157-run target set by Pakistan, the West Indies team collapsed at 150/4 runs in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran scored 62 runs not out in 33 balls, Evin Lewis 35 runs in 33 balls and Shimron Hetmyer scored 17 runs in 18 balls.

The bowling attack of the visitors did just enough to restrain a rampant Nicholas Pooran and came away with a seven-run victory.

“We will try to win the third match and the series as well,” said delighted Hafeez.

Following a rain-ruined opening encounter in Barbados three days earlier, Babar Azam's team will go into the third match of the series on Sunday, also at Providence.

Guyana hosts the remaining two T20s on Sunday (today) and next Tuesday, followed by a two-Test series in Jamaica.

Squads

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Arshad Iqbal

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair