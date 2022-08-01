Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 August 2022

08:16 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 August 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 158,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 136,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 124,849 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,657.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Karachi PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Islamabad PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Peshawar PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Quetta PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Sialkot PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Attock PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Gujranwala PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Jehlum PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Multan PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Bahawalpur PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Gujrat PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Nawabshah PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Chakwal PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Hyderabad PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Nowshehra PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Sargodha PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Faisalabad PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830
Mirpur PKR 158,900 PKR 1,830

