‘I accept,’ Elon Musk responds to Venezuelan president’s fight challenge

05:19 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink, has accepted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's challenged for a fight. 

Responding to the Maduro’s video in which he had challenged the business tycoon to a fight, he wrote on X, “I accept”.

In the video, the Venezuela president accused Musk of invading his country with his space rockets and challenged the tech billionaire to a fight.

In the video, Maduro said: "Elon Musk, you are desperate. You went off the rails. Control yourself, or you will fail just like these right-wing-led all-American politicians.

"Elon Musk, whoever messes with me dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk. You want to fight? Let's have it."

"If you want it, I want it, Elon Musk. Just say where," he was quoted by international media as having said. 

After Musk accepted the Venezuelan president’s challenge, social media erupted with reactions from users with some saying they would bet on Elon Musk. 

The tech billionaire also responded to a query made by a social media user, saying: "If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela. If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars."

Previously, Elond Musk had challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a fight which never took place despite creating buzz on social media.

