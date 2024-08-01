PMD predicts heavy rains across country

ISLAMABAD – Meteorological Department Director General Sahibzada Khan has forecast stormy rains from today until August 6, with rainfall significantly higher than usual.

In a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, he mentioned that two months of the monsoon season are still remaining. The heavy rains in Lahore, which were previously predicted, have already occurred.

In August, slightly above-normal rainfall is expected in northeastern Punjab and lower Sindh. The first spell of rain is anticipated to continue until August 6, with a second spell expected from August 7 to 15. From August 7 to 15, more intermittent rain is likely in the upper regions of the country, eastern Balochistan, and southeastern Sindh, he added.

Sahibzada Khan noted that most areas of the country are experiencing rain. In July, there was seven percent less rainfall during the monsoon season compared to normal.

The Director General of Meteorology emphasized that there is still capacity for water in the dams. Even with more rain, there is not much risk of flooding. The Tarbela Dam is 77.7 percent full, and the Mangla Dam is 60.3 percent full. However, if the rains persist, there is a risk of flooding in the Chenab River, and relevant departments have been alerted to manage the potential flood risk.

Sahibzada Khan also highlighted that these rains are quite beneficial for the rice crop and urged the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains.