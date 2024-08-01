PMD predicts heavy rains across country

ISLAMABAD – Meteorological Department Director General Sahibzada Khan has forecast stormy rains from today until August 6, with rainfall significantly higher than usual.
In a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, he mentioned that two months of the monsoon season are still remaining. The heavy rains in Lahore, which were previously predicted, have already occurred.
In August, slightly above-normal rainfall is expected in northeastern Punjab and lower Sindh. The first spell of rain is anticipated to continue until August 6, with a second spell expected from August 7 to 15. From August 7 to 15, more intermittent rain is likely in the upper regions of the country, eastern Balochistan, and southeastern Sindh, he added.
Sahibzada Khan noted that most areas of the country are experiencing rain. In July, there was seven percent less rainfall during the monsoon season compared to normal.
The Director General of Meteorology emphasized that there is still capacity for water in the dams. Even with more rain, there is not much risk of flooding. The Tarbela Dam is 77.7 percent full, and the Mangla Dam is 60.3 percent full. However, if the rains persist, there is a risk of flooding in the Chenab River, and relevant departments have been alerted to manage the potential flood risk.
Sahibzada Khan also highlighted that these rains are quite beneficial for the rice crop and urged the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
