ZTE Blade A55 arrives in Pakistan: affordable excellence in your hands

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced the launch of the ZTE Blade A55, featuring a 6.75-inch large HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visual experience and powered by a 5000mAh battery ensuring long-lasting power.
The device is designed to impress with affordable excellence in your hands by combining style, performance, and versatility.
According to Mr. Will Young, Channel Head of ZTE Nubia Pakistan, "The ZTE Blade A55 is a high-value smartphone perfect for everyday use, offering a perfect blend of functionality and affordability."
The ZTE Blade A55 boasts a sleek design with a glassy texture, providing a premium look and feel. The smartphone is available in three trendy colors “ starry black, sunset orange, and water blue “ - allowing users to choose the perfect match for their style.
For photography enthusiasts, the ZTE Blade A55 comes equipped with a 13MP AI dual-camera system and an 8MP front camera. With these cameras, users can capture high-quality photos and selfies with ease.
The ZTE Blade A55 is available in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB - with 4GB + 8GB Dynamic RAM. With its impressive specs and Rs.20,999/- affordable price, this smartphone is perfect for those looking for a reliable and feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank.
In conclusion, the ZTE Blade A55 is an excellent choice for those seeking a high-value smartphone that offers both style and substance. With its impressive design, long-lasting battery life, and advanced camera capabilities, this device is sure to impress even the most discerning users.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.