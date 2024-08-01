Search

ZTE Blade A55 arrives in Pakistan: affordable excellence in your hands

05:27 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
ZTE Blade A55 arrives in Pakistan: affordable excellence in your hands

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced the launch of the ZTE Blade A55, featuring a 6.75-inch large HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visual experience and powered by a 5000mAh battery ensuring long-lasting power. 

The device is designed to impress with affordable excellence in your hands by combining style, performance, and versatility. 

According to Mr. Will Young, Channel Head of ZTE Nubia Pakistan, "The ZTE Blade A55 is a high-value smartphone perfect for everyday use, offering a perfect blend of functionality and affordability."

The ZTE Blade A55 boasts a sleek design with a glassy texture, providing a premium look and feel. The smartphone is available in three trendy colors “ starry black, sunset orange, and water blue “ - allowing users to choose the perfect match for their style.

For photography enthusiasts, the ZTE Blade A55 comes equipped with a 13MP AI dual-camera system and an 8MP front camera. With these cameras, users can capture high-quality photos and selfies with ease.

The ZTE Blade A55 is available in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB - with 4GB + 8GB Dynamic RAM. With its impressive specs and Rs.20,999/- affordable price, this smartphone is perfect for those looking for a reliable and feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, the ZTE Blade A55 is an excellent choice for those seeking a high-value smartphone that offers both style and substance. With its impressive design, long-lasting battery life, and advanced camera capabilities, this device is sure to impress even the most discerning users.

05:27 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

