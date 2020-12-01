PM Imran inaugurates highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate two highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan during his visit tomorrow (Wednesday).
The premier, according to local media, will inaugurate Nangan Parbat [naked peak] and Himalaya national parks.
During the visit, Imran Khan will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Gilgit-Baltistan’s new cabinet.
The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet includes Raja Muhammad Zakaria, Haji Shah Baig, Javed Manawa, Wazir Kaleem, Raja Azam, Fatehullah, Raja Nasir Abbas, Sohail Abbas, and Shams Lone.
The PM will also hold meetings with the Chief Minister and Cabinet members where important matters and future course of action would be discussed.
Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Saifullah Niazi will also accompany the prime minister on the occasion.
- PM Imran inaugurates highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan ...11:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Founder of The Forex Hub, James Watts Shares his Ultimate Blueprint ...11:19 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- New TLP chief Saad Rizvi 'is a drug addict' (VIDEO)10:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- ECP delays by-elections amid second wave of COVID-1910:49 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan allocates $150 million for COVID-19 vaccine10:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020