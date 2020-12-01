PM Imran inaugurates highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate two highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan during his visit tomorrow (Wednesday).

The premier, according to local media, will inaugurate Nangan Parbat [naked peak] and Himalaya national parks.

During the visit, Imran Khan will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Gilgit-Baltistan’s new cabinet.

The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet includes Raja Muhammad Zakaria, Haji Shah Baig, Javed Manawa, Wazir Kaleem, Raja Azam, Fatehullah, Raja Nasir Abbas, Sohail Abbas, and Shams Lone.

The PM will also hold meetings with the Chief Minister and Cabinet members where important matters and future course of action would be discussed.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Saifullah Niazi will also accompany the prime minister on the occasion.