Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI – Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves in the entertainment industry for quite some time now.
Recently, she shared a slew of romance-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal from the sets of her chat show, Desi Vibes, as the latter is busy in promotion of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. The movie is scheduled for an OTT release on Dec 16.
She also posted a long note on Instagram about meeting Kaushal.
“Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always,” she wrote.
The photos have left the fans gushing over their perfect chemistry, with some fans asking film producers to cast them together.
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill ... 04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Indian beauty Shehnaaz Gill is a charmer whose love for singing is visible on her social media feed. With each new ...
