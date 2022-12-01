Three new Islamabad High Court judges take oath
12:24 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Three new Islamabad High Court judges take oath
ISLAMABAD – Three Islamabad High Court judges on Thursday took the oath of office.

Islamabad Chief Justice Aamer Farooq administered the oath to the newly elevated judges.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Thaman Rifat Imtiaz are the new judges of the senior court of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Several court judges, lawyers, and journalists also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, Ministry for Law and Justice issued a notification of all judges' permanent appointment following President's nod. 

More to follow…

