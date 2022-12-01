Three new Islamabad High Court judges take oath
12:24 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Three Islamabad High Court judges on Thursday took the oath of office.
Islamabad Chief Justice Aamer Farooq administered the oath to the newly elevated judges.
Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Thaman Rifat Imtiaz are the new judges of the senior court of the Islamabad Capital Territory.
Several court judges, lawyers, and journalists also attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Earlier, Ministry for Law and Justice issued a notification of all judges' permanent appointment following President's nod.
More to follow…
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- #OGRA jacks up #LPG price by nearly Rs12 per kg amid #naturalgas ...02:44 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- British High Commissioner to Pakistan takes rickshaw to Pindi stadium ...02:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan agrees to release blocked payments to avoid suspension of ...01:05 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Three new Islamabad High Court judges take oath12:24 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
-
Ayesha Omar reacts to being called a ‘homewrecker’ amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s ...
10:51 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Hania Aamir gears up for Hum Awards 202210:52 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new photos09:22 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas06:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022