vivo Y35 full review: Is it worth the price?

vivo recently launched the Y35 — offering the maximum value on price. The Y35 embodies style and elegance that stays true to vivo’s Y Series. The Y Series is well recognized for providing consumers with flagship-level experiences at a reasonable cost, and its most recent smartphone is no exception. The Y35 is undoubtedly a preferred model among youth and young adults. The best features are offered by the smartphone at the best price.

Y35 has a sleek design that portrays a minimalistic style that renders it exceptionally comfortable in the palm of your hand. Available as a choice in Agate Black and Dawn Gold color variants. The device is a perfect accessory in the user’s hand, with enough strength to avoid scratches that might otherwise ruin its pristine appearance.

The frosted Anti-Glare (AG) surface further adds comfort to the user’s palm along with an exquisite flat frame design and 2.5D Curvature. By enabling us to enjoy the best of both worlds in terms of aesthetics, vivo has pioneered the smartphone market.

To ensure smooth performance, the new side fingerprint scanner on the Y35 serves as the power button. Along with the new, lightning-fast Face Wake feature, the smartphone offers consumers a variety of identification possibilities that were previously only available in more expensive products.

Performance at the highest quality!

At the heart of Y35 lies Qualcomm’s latest octa-core Snapdragon 680, a 6nm platform that incorporates four A73 cores and four A53 cores, running at a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. This allows performance to be 10%* better, making it easier to handle large apps or functions such as gaming. Speaking of gaming, the new Esports Mode in Ultra Game Mode now brings the ultimate intensity to everyday action, best showcased in online or high graphics games. What’s more, is that the ear-customized audio effect perfects sound so well, it almost feels like you are on the battlefield when gaming! Professional-standard gaming experience is now within your grasp, and it has become easier than ever to game with your friends, with the new inbuilt Picture-in-Picture feature. Simply slide three fingers up, and you’re all set to play games while chatting on your preferred social media platforms.

An advanced camera right up your sleeve

vivo has made sure to address and improve all features in this model, especially the camera. The 50MP Main camera utilizes a large sensor that gathers light like a professional camera, delivering industry-leading high-definition pictures every time. Whether it’s a picture of your favourite meal at a restaurant, or the ever-bright stars in the night sky, vivo has all areas covered. Reliving all the best moments in life has never felt so satisfying! The front camera is a 16MP HD camera, where it is now easier than ever to showcase the brightest version of yourself, even in dimly lit environments!

Charging has never been more convenient

In order to handle such huge features, it often asks a lot of the battery. With the Y35, they have simply not missed this useful feature! Y35 boasts a 5000mAh battery that keeps the battery and performance efficiently at bay. With AI power-saving technology, a single full charge can support a standby time of up to 2 days, over half a day of online HD video streaming, or roughly 7 hours of your favourite graphics-intensive games. The reverse charging feature also covers your other devices when you are out and about.

vivo Y35’s 44W FlashCharge is 37% more efficient than previous generations’ 18W Fast Charge offered under Y Series. Now, it will finally be comforting to forget to charge your phone the night before a hectic morning! This is where convenience meets power!

Now, with everything listed, the final verdict is in. The Y35 provides a pristine and seamless appearance with powerful cameras, a stylish body, and a light but comforting in-hand feel. This feature-rich smartphone's cutting-edge design and technology work together to provide consumers with the best experience at a competitive price.

We personally liked using the phone. Hence, investing in the newly launched Y35 would be very smart, considering how price-friendly and performance-packed it is. Happy browsing!