US Mission collaborates with AIOU to promote best practices in English Language Teaching
Web Desk
10:52 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
LAHORE - The opening ceremony of the first International Symposium on English Language Teaching Practices in Higher Education Institutes from PakTESOL platform was launched here on Thursday.

The US Consulate General Lahore arranged the symposium while the Spokesperson for the US Consulate General Lahore, Karl Rogers, spoke at the event and highlighted the importance of the English language for higher education and the economic development of Pakistan.

The PakTESOL chapter was established in 2019 in partnership with the Allama Iqbal Open University, through a U.S. Mission fund of $179,846. PakTESOL has established eight chapters in Pakistan and is organizing ten regional conferences, workshops, and symposia for English language teachers.

“PakTESOL provides English language professionals with a valuable opportunity to share their knowledge, experience, and best practices.  This year the United States and Pakistan are celebrating 75 years of bilateral relations and this program is yet another example of our long-standing partnership,” said Mr Rogers. 

Rogers thanked the University of Central Punjab, PakTESOL leadership, and program volunteers for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to hosting and organizing the symposium.  He added that promoting English language learning and supporting English teachers are at the forefront of the United States’ partnership with Pakistan. English is a language of international communication and helps facilitate stronger relationships with countries around the globe.

For more information about English language programs in Pakistan, please visit pk.usembassy.gov/education-culture/relopakistan.

