Pakistan kicks off Galiyat Snow Festival to boost tourism
ABBOTTABAD – A three-day long snow festival jointly organized by Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Tourism Development Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kicked off on Saturday.
The festival includes events of skiing, snow biking, snow hiking, snow tubing, tug of war, camping, V-log, food stalls, snow cartoons and jeep rally.
Renowned entertainers and singers Ali Azmat, Umair Jaswal and artiste Hamza Ali Abbassi would also perform in the event.
The events would be held at different venues situated in Galyat including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Donga Gali, Khanaspur and Mushpuri top.
The festival has been arranged to promote winter tourism in Galyat and provide tourist to explore the beauty and scenic attraction of Galyat.
