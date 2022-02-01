Turkmenistan deputy FM discusses TAPI project with Pakistan Army chief

RAWALPINDI – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields with special emphasis on regional connectivity projects, especially the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Meanwhile, Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan met General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

Both high-ups discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, and regional situation, including in Afghanistan.

The TAPI project was launched in 2016.

TAPI pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.

Work on the project in Afghanistan began in February 2018 and will include a 1,814-kilometer gas pipeline intended to pass through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, with at least 816 kilometres of the pipeline passing through Afghanistan.