Turkmenistan deputy FM discusses TAPI project with Pakistan Army chief
Share
RAWALPINDI – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields with special emphasis on regional connectivity projects, especially the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline were discussed during the meeting.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.
Meanwhile, Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan met General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.
Both high-ups discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, and regional situation, including in Afghanistan.
The TAPI project was launched in 2016.
TAPI pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.
Work on the project in Afghanistan began in February 2018 and will include a 1,814-kilometer gas pipeline intended to pass through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, with at least 816 kilometres of the pipeline passing through Afghanistan.
Moroccan ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa, ... 08:35 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune called on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Plan to transform Monal restaurant into wildlife education centre09:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Gold price plunges by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan09:48 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Turkmenistan deputy FM discusses TAPI project with Pakistan Army chief09:25 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill joins Karachi ...09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
-
- ‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops unique fusion of dhol and ...07:27 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Saba Qamar's adorable video while playing with parrot goes viral06:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire05:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021