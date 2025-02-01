Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham witnessed slight changes on February 1, 2025, in the open market.
On Saturday, 1 USD is 279.4 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 289.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 346.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.85 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today 1 Feb
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.1 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.7.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|279.4
|281.1
|Euro
|289.75
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|75.85
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|74.2
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|174.75
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|738.6
|746.6
|Canadian Dollar
|193.6
|196
|China Yuan
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|38.48
|38.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.41
|35.76
|Indian Rupee
|3.14
|3.23
|Japanese Yen
|1.82
|1.88
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|898.6
|908.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|63.04
|63.64
|New Zealand $
|156.31
|158.31
|Norwegian Krone
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|722.9
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|75.84
|76.54
|Singapore Dollar
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Krona
|25.01
|25.31
|Swiss Franc
|303.71
|306.51
|Thai Baht
|8.09
|8.24