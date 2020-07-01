Honda raises prices of bikes in Pakistan

LAHORE – Atlas Honda has increased prices of its bikes by upto Rs20,000 with effective from July 1 two days after Pakistan approved its tax-free budget.

The company has raised the price of its most sold variant CD70 by Rs1,400 to Rs76,900, from its previous level of Rs75,500.

The price of its iconic CG-125 has seen an increase of Rs2,400. It will now cost 128,500 instead of Rs126,500. The prices of its other editions have also been increased.

The Honda CB150F will now be available at Rs239,500 after 20,000 surges in its price.

Pakistan’s largest bike selling firm also raised prices of its variants Dream and Pridor by Rs2,000 each. The dream will now cost at Rs82,500 while the new price of Pridor is Rs107,500.