Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
Web Desk
01:11 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI - A young boy embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations in Lipa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) late last night.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing”.

The Indian troops targeted civil population using artillery, mortars and heavy weapons. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing, ISPR said.

The Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian population along the LoC and working boundary

More From This Category
61 areas reopened in Lahore, smart lockdown ...
02:02 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ...
01:11 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking Ghulam ...
12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK
10:52 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas ...
10:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to ...
09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr