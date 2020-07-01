Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - A young boy embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations in Lipa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) late last night.
According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing”.
Indian troops unprovoked CFV targeting civil population using Artillery, Mortars & heavy weapons in Lipa Sector along #LOC late last night. A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 1, 2020
The Indian troops targeted civil population using artillery, mortars and heavy weapons. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing, ISPR said.
The Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian population along the LoC and working boundary
