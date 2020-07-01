Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus

Bollywood star Aamir Khan released an official statement on Tuesday, sharing that some of his staff members have tested positive for covid-19. They have now been quarantined.

“Some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society,” he tweeted.

He also assured that him and his family "have all been tested and found negative." All his family members are doing well.

He further added that he is now taking his mother to get tested for covid-19 and requested his fans to pray for her. "Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir."

The shooting for his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" is underway. The movie is a re-enactment of the Hollywood's "Forrest Gump."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!