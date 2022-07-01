Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 July 2022

08:26 AM | 1 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 July 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 139,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 119,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,174 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,416.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Karachi PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Islamabad PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Peshawar PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Quetta PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Sialkot PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Attock PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Gujranwala PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Jehlum PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Multan PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Bahawalpur PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Gujrat PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Nawabshah PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Chakwal PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Hyderabad PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Nowshehra PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Sargodha PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Faisalabad PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566
Mirpur PKR 139,000 PKR 1,566

