Rawalpindi police arrest 'serial killer' for murdering three transgender persons after rape

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing three transgender persons after rape in Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan.

SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi Police Lines, said the suspect was arrested from Rahim Yar Khan with the help of modern technology.

She said the suspect, identified as Ali Hussain, used to make relations with the transgender persons and later killed them after sexually assaulting them. She said the suspect committed two identical crimes in limits of Sadiqabad police station in Rawalpindi in a period of two and half months, adding that he had killed a transgender person in Rahim Yar Khan in 2020.

She said Hussain had strangled the two transgender – Zahoor aka Bebo and Saif aka Kamlo – to death. The SSP said the suspect had been shifted to Rawalpindi for further legal action.

She said police will produce the suspect before a court to get his physical remand for further interrogation.