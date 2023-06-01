Rawalpindi police arrest 'serial killer' for murdering three transgender persons after rape

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing three transgender persons after rape in Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan.
SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi Police Lines, said the suspect was arrested from Rahim Yar Khan with the help of modern technology.
She said the suspect, identified as Ali Hussain, used to make relations with the transgender persons and later killed them after sexually assaulting them. She said the suspect committed two identical crimes in limits of Sadiqabad police station in Rawalpindi in a period of two and half months, adding that he had killed a transgender person in Rahim Yar Khan in 2020.
She said Hussain had strangled the two transgender – Zahoor aka Bebo and Saif aka Kamlo – to death. The SSP said the suspect had been shifted to Rawalpindi for further legal action.
She said police will produce the suspect before a court to get his physical remand for further interrogation.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
