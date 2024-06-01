Pakistan registers fourth Poliovirus case of the year in Sindh's Shikarpur

ISLAMABAD – Another polio case has been reported in Pakistan, as 2-year-old boy from Sindh’s Shikarpur district fall prey to cripling disease.

A health department official reported that poliovirus was found in stool samples from a child who developed paralysis symptoms on May 21.

This marks the fourth polio case in South Asia nation in 2024, with all previous cases also originating from Balochistan.

Polio is a contagious disease caused by a virus, primarily affecting young children. It attacks nervous system, leading to paralysis or, in severe cases, death. Currently, there is no cure, vaccination is the defense against the disease.

Pakistan's polio eradication program chief resigns

The development comes after head of Pakistan's polio eradication program Dr. Shahzad Asif Baig resigned due to personal reasons amidst a resurgence of polio cases.

The government also decided to replace him. Dr. Baig expressed pride in achieving the goal of stopping transmission of the endemic poliovirus and expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to interrupt all polioviruses under new leadership.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2024/dr-shahzad-baig-resigns-as-pakistan-polio-eradication-programme-s-national-coordinator











