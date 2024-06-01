Pakistan registers fourth Poliovirus case of the year in Sindh's Shikarpur

ISLAMABAD – Another polio case has been reported in Pakistan, as 2-year-old boy from Sindh’s Shikarpur district fall prey to cripling disease.
A health department official reported that poliovirus was found in stool samples from a child who developed paralysis symptoms on May 21.
This marks the fourth polio case in South Asia nation in 2024, with all previous cases also originating from Balochistan.
Polio is a contagious disease caused by a virus, primarily affecting young children. It attacks nervous system, leading to paralysis or, in severe cases, death. Currently, there is no cure, vaccination is the defense against the disease.
The development comes after head of Pakistan's polio eradication program Dr. Shahzad Asif Baig resigned due to personal reasons amidst a resurgence of polio cases.
The government also decided to replace him. Dr. Baig expressed pride in achieving the goal of stopping transmission of the endemic poliovirus and expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to interrupt all polioviruses under new leadership.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2024/dr-shahzad-baig-resigns-as-pakistan-polio-eradication-programme-s-national-coordinator
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
