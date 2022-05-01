Prime Minister of British Virgin Islands arrested in US
Share
British Virgin Islands’ Prime Minister Andrew Fahie was arrested on the charges of drug trafficking and money laundering in US.
Fahie, the elected head of government in the British overseas territory, was detained in Miami after agreeing to give agents posing as drug smugglers access to British Virgin Islands’ ports in exchange for $700,000 (€663,000).
Fahie was arrested by US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials in Florida, alongside senior BVI port official Oleanvine Maynard.
Andrew Fahie appeared in federal court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the chief executive of the BVI port authority and her son.
After the arrest of Fahie, Britain is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands.
The UK foreign secretary Liz Truss did not immediately impose direct rule but said the report showed “clearly that substantial legislative and constitutional change is required to restore the standards of governance that the people of the BVI are entitled to”.
The UK is already responsible for defence and foreign policy in the BVI, which is a British overseas territory, but Governor General John Rankin – Queen Elizabeth’s representative on the island – is now expected to take charge of all BVI domestic policy and budgets.
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Ogra reduces LPG price by Rs15.27 per kg11:38 AM | 1 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, UAE Crown Prince vow to strengthen bilateral ties11:15 AM | 1 May, 2022
- Prime Minister of British Virgin Islands arrested in US10:45 AM | 1 May, 2022
- World Labour Day being observed in Pakistan today10:17 AM | 1 May, 2022
- Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders ...09:48 AM | 1 May, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire05:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film "Ghabrana Nahi Hai"05:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Celebrities react to torture, abuse of Golden Man of Islamabad10:57 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022