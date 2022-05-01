Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 May 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 135,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,430. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,727 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs  124,482.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Karachi PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Islamabad PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Peshawar PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Quetta PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Sialkot PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Attock PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Gujranwala PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Jehlum PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Multan PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Bahawalpur PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Gujrat PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Nawabshah PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Chakwal PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Hyderabad PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Nowshehra PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Sargodha PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Faisalabad PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599
Mirpur PKR 135,800 PKR 1,599

