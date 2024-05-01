Search

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi rise in latest T20I rankings

04:02 PM | 1 May, 2024
DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s recent performance in New Zealand series helped him improve one spot to fourth on the updated list of T20I rankings for batters issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has secured the top slot followed by Phil Salt and Mohammad Rizwan at second and third positions. South Africa’s Aiden Markram stands at fifth place with 755 points.

In bowlers’ ranking, England’s Adil Rasheed has clinched the top spot while Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi jumped three places to 14th.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is leading the list of the T20I all-rounders, whereas Pakistan’s Shadab Khan stands at the 10th spot.

Babar Azam is at the top of the ODI rankings for batters, followed by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli on second and third spot.

