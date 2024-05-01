Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi rise in latest T20I rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s recent performance in New Zealand series helped him improve one spot to fourth on the updated list of T20I rankings for batters issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.
Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has secured the top slot followed by Phil Salt and Mohammad Rizwan at second and third positions. South Africa’s Aiden Markram stands at fifth place with 755 points.
In bowlers’ ranking, England’s Adil Rasheed has clinched the top spot while Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi jumped three places to 14th.
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is leading the list of the T20I all-rounders, whereas Pakistan’s Shadab Khan stands at the 10th spot.
Babar Azam is at the top of the ODI rankings for batters, followed by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli on second and third spot.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
