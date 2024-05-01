PM Shehbaz commits to salary increases despite economic strain

In the midst of economic challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to enhance salaries in the upcoming budget, emphasizing his administration's dedication to prioritizing the well-being of workers.

Speaking from his residence in Lahore, the Prime Minister assured workers of forthcoming efforts to curb excessive expenditure while simultaneously boosting salaries, acknowledging the vital role played by laborers in the nation's progress. He affirmed, "The workers are our real heroes," underscoring his commitment to ensuring their contentment.

Asserting his resolve to propel the country towards prosperity under the guidance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz highlighted the imperative of eradicating corruption. He declared, "The end of corruption and other issues is imminent; the currency of the time is honesty."

PM Shehbaz reiterated the foundational principles of the state, emphasizing the vision of establishing an Islamic welfare state where merit is rewarded through diligence and integrity. He stressed the symbiotic relationship between capitalists and laborers, highlighting the necessity of promptly granting laborers their due rights for national advancement.

Acknowledging the nation's current hardships, PM Shehbaz cited efforts to reclaim Pakistan's financial assets and alleviate the burden on the underprivileged. He cautioned against viewing reduced fuel prices as a panacea for inflation, recognizing the profound impact of rising costs on the common populace.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed his administration's commitment to fostering an equitable society, where honesty and hard work are esteemed virtues driving the nation towards prosperity.