Former woman MNA now marketing products?

Saira Bano, a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Sindh, had been very vocal during her five-year tenure in the lower house of the parliament from 2018 to 2023.

She came into the limelight due to her witty political statements, especially after removal of now jailed former prime minister Imran Khan from his office on April 10, 2022. Currently, she is being seen marketing various types of cloth at a fabric store in Karachi. Most of the people who saw Saira Bano doing promotional work for a fabric store were pleasantly surprised to see her in this new avatar.

In the video, circulating on social media, Saira Bano can been seen checking different types of fabric and praising the fabric for its superior quality.

Saira Bano, who got an opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan after her elevation to the National Assembly through a seat reserved for women, became popular for her interesting political statements and raising genuine public issues in the National Assembly of Pakistan. She is associated with the Grand Democratic Alliance of Sindh.