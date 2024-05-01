The Sindh police have announced jobs to hire Constables in Rapid Response Force (RRF), Crowd Management Unit (CMU) and Special Protection Unit (CPEC) Sindh.

The police department has advertised the new jobs in the national newspapers.

Number of Vacancies for Constable Jobs

The Sindh police have announced to recruit 3,852 policemen including the Constables in Rapid Response Force (RRF), Crowd Management Unit (CMU) and Special Protection Unit (CPEC) Sindh.

Last Date to Apply for Constable Jobs

The last date for application submission is 28th May, 2024.

How to Apply Sindh Police Constables jobs 2024

Interested candidates should visit SIBA Testing Services (STS) website to apply online.