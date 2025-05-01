PSL 10: Karachi Kings set 205-run target for Multan Sultans

In a high-octane clash of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Karachi Kings set an imposing target of 205 runs for Multan Sultans in the 20th match of the tournament, being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

After winning the toss, Karachi Kings elected to bat first and posted 204 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Cameron (65), Irfan Khan (40), and Khushdil Shah (33) led the scoring effort with solid contributions, while skipper David Warner chipped in with a quick 30 runs. Tim Seifert also added 22 runs to the total, helping Karachi reach a formidable total.

Multan Sultans’ pacer Ubaid Shah was the standout bowler, claiming two wickets and applying pressure at crucial moments.

Later today, the day’s second match will see Lahore Qalandars face off against Quetta Gladiators in another exciting fixture.

As the PSL 10 season heats up, Karachi’s dominant performance sets the tone for what promises to be a thrilling double-header.