Jos Buttler hits first century of T20 World Cup
DUBAI – England’s Jos Buttler smashed brilliant maiden century of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sharjah International Stadium.
Buttler reached his ton with a six off the final ball of the innings, and his brilliant 101 is the 31-year-old’s highest individual score in T20 international cricket.
Brilliant Buttler 👏— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 1, 2021
The England opener delivers the first century of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/XsLkKWq0gW
He made the ton while playing against Sri Lanka in a crucial match of the tournament.
