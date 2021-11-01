Jos Buttler hits first century of T20 World Cup

DUBAI – England’s Jos Buttler smashed brilliant maiden century of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sharjah International Stadium.

Buttler reached his ton with a six off the final ball of the innings, and his brilliant 101 is the 31-year-old’s highest individual score in T20 international cricket.

Brilliant Buttler 👏



The England opener delivers the first century of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/XsLkKWq0gW — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 1, 2021

He made the ton while playing against Sri Lanka in a crucial match of the tournament.